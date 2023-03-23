Delhi: Class 5 student allegedly raped by 54-year-old peon; associates yet to be nabbed by police

Representational image |

New Delhi: A 54-year-old peon, who worked at an MCD-run school, was arrested for raping a class 5 student along with his associates after sedating her, police said on Thursday. The man was identified as Ajay, a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh.

He lived in Ghaziabad. Efforts are being made to nab his associates, they said. Police said Ajay was working as a peon at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi-run school for the last 10 years. No immediate response was available from the MCD.

According to police, the incident took place on March 14. Since the incident, the girl had stopped going to school and also skipped her final exams. The incident came to light when the student's teacher contacted her brother and enquired about her absence from the final exams.

Her brother informed the teacher about the incident, she said. "As per the complaint, the accused took her to an unknown place from the school, sedated her with some unknown substance, and committed gangrape with his associates," she added. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said the principal of the Ghazipur school along with her fellow teachers reported the incident on Wednesday.

The victim was sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital where a medical examination was conducted and she was counselled, police said. A case was registered under sections 363 (kidnapping), 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), 376D (Gangrape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Gazipur police station, police said.

