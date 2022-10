Delhi Civic body carries out skill-based exams in schools | Representative image |

New Delhi: On Saturday, a senior officer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) revealed that skill-based mid-term examinations have been conducted for students in its schools to asses their competency level, a senior official said on Saturday.

The examination which had started a few days ago ended Saturday, he said.

"This is in line with our commitment to provide quality primary education, and the MCD is making the best possible efforts to improve and upgrade the standard of education in its schools," the official said.

After the unification of the erstwhile three corporations, the first mid-term examination was conducted at MCD schools that ended Saturday, the civic body said in a statement.

The three corporations were unified in May 2022.

"Keeping learning outcomes in mind, skill-based question papers were specially prepared for the exams. The objective of Nipun Bharat was also focused in the question papers," the statement said.

Apart from this, a mega parent-teacher meet is scheduled to be set up on October 28 to share the progress report of the students with their parents, it said.