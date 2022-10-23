e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi: Civic body carries out skill-based exams in schools

Delhi: Civic body carries out skill-based exams in schools

The examination which had started a few days ago ended Saturday, a senior official of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
Delhi Civic body carries out skill-based exams in schools | Representative image |
Follow us on

New Delhi: On Saturday, a senior officer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) revealed that skill-based mid-term examinations have been conducted for students in its schools to asses their competency level, a senior official said on Saturday.

The examination which had started a few days ago ended Saturday, he said.

Read Also
Delhi govt schools top India School Ranking, Kejriwal says ‘amazing feat’
article-image

"This is in line with our commitment to provide quality primary education, and the MCD is making the best possible efforts to improve and upgrade the standard of education in its schools," the official said.

After the unification of the erstwhile three corporations, the first mid-term examination was conducted at MCD schools that ended Saturday, the civic body said in a statement.

The three corporations were unified in May 2022.

"Keeping learning outcomes in mind, skill-based question papers were specially prepared for the exams. The objective of Nipun Bharat was also focused in the question papers," the statement said.

Apart from this, a mega parent-teacher meet is scheduled to be set up on October 28 to share the progress report of the students with their parents, it said.

RECENT STORIES

DU Admissions 2022: Allotted seats cancelled for students who fail to present category certificate

DU Admissions 2022: Allotted seats cancelled for students who fail to present category certificate

DU Admissions 2022: Round 1 concludes with 72,000 students accepting allotted seats

DU Admissions 2022: Round 1 concludes with 72,000 students accepting allotted seats

Delhi: Civic body carries out skill-based exams in schools

Delhi: Civic body carries out skill-based exams in schools

Pakistan: Over 450 women teachers denied salaries due for the last two years

Pakistan: Over 450 women teachers denied salaries due for the last two years

Puducherry: Govt eases registration in Employment Exchange for UDC exam

Puducherry: Govt eases registration in Employment Exchange for UDC exam