 Delhi: 12-Year-Old Student Died After Being Hit By School Bus At Sarita Vihar
Delhi: 12-Year-Old Student Died After Being Hit By School Bus At Sarita Vihar

12-Year-Old Student Fatally Struck by School Bus in Delhi's Sarita Vihar

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 08:44 PM IST
Delhi: 12-Year-Old Student Died After Being Hit By School Bus At Sarita Vihar | Representative Image

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 12-year-old girl lost her life after allegedly being hit by a school bus in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Thursday morning. The distressing event unfolded as the young victim attempted to cross the road, resulting in a fatal collision with the bus. Authorities were alerted to the incident when a call was received at the local police station at 8:33 am.

Driver arrested and vehicle seized

Following the tragic incident, the us driver, identified as 42-year-old Ram Vinod, was swiftly apprehended, and his vehicle was seized by law enforcement. A senior police officer revealed, "We got to know that at the time of the incident, the victim was with her father, who is a fruit vendor by profession, and was trying to cross the road."

Investigation underway

In response to the incident, the police have initiated a comprehensive investigation, registering a First Information Report (FIR) against the bus driver. The circumstances surrounding the accident are being scrutinized, raising concerns about the safety measures in place around schools and emphasizing the need for enhanced vigilance to prevent such tragic accidents.

(Inputs from PTI Agency)

