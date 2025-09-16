 Dehradun Schools Closed From Class 1 To 12 Due To Heavy Rains, Red Alert Issued
Schools and Anganwadi centers in Dehradun will remain closed on September 16 due to heavy rainfall. The IMD has issued a red alert, warning of thunderstorms, floods, and landslides in the region. District officials have deployed relief teams and urged residents to stay indoors for safety.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 10:38 AM IST
Dehradun Schools Closed | Image: Canva

Dehradun has been put on high alert following incessant rain that lashed the city, and as a result, the district administration had to close classes in all schools and Anganwadi centres today, September 16. The shutdown, from Classes 1 to 12, follows a red alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has predicted exceptionally heavy rains, thunderstorms, and winds of almost 87 km/h.

As per the latest advisory, the heavy rain is most likely to cause landslides, flash flooding, and severe waterlogging in many areas of the district. The National Disaster Alert Portal has also identified the risk of extensive disruptions and advised citizens to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel.

The administration has ordered the school management to suspend all academic and extracurricular activities. District authorities have assured that relief and rescue measures are in place, with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and local police on standby.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that heavy rain overnight destroyed a number of shops in Sahastradhara. “The district administration, SDRF, and police are at the spot conducting relief and rescue operations. I am personally monitoring the situation,” he wrote on X.

article-image

With the weather department forecasting additional heavy rains during the day, residents have been advised to exercise extreme caution. The administration has also prepared emergency shelters in vulnerable zones, while continuous monitoring of river levels is underway to mitigate potential flooding.

