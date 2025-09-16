Dehradun Schools Closed From Class 1 To 12 Due To Heavy Rains, Red Alert Issued

Dehradun Schools Closed | Image: Canva

Dehradun has been put on high alert following incessant rain that lashed the city, and as a result, the district administration had to close classes in all schools and Anganwadi centres today, September 16. The shutdown, from Classes 1 to 12, follows a red alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has predicted exceptionally heavy rains, thunderstorms, and winds of almost 87 km/h.

As per the latest advisory, the heavy rain is most likely to cause landslides, flash flooding, and severe waterlogging in many areas of the district. The National Disaster Alert Portal has also identified the risk of extensive disruptions and advised citizens to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel.

The administration has ordered the school management to suspend all academic and extracurricular activities. District authorities have assured that relief and rescue measures are in place, with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and local police on standby.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that heavy rain overnight destroyed a number of shops in Sahastradhara. “The district administration, SDRF, and police are at the spot conducting relief and rescue operations. I am personally monitoring the situation,” he wrote on X.

देहरादून के सहस्त्रधारा में देर रात हुई अतिवृष्टि से कुछ दुकानों को नुकसान पहुंचने की दुःखद सूचना प्राप्त हुई है। जिला प्रशासन, एसडीआरएफ, पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर राहत और बचाव कार्यों में जुटे हुए हैं।



इस सम्बन्ध में निरंतर स्थानीय प्रशासन से संपर्क में हूँ और स्वयं स्थिति की… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) September 16, 2025

With the weather department forecasting additional heavy rains during the day, residents have been advised to exercise extreme caution. The administration has also prepared emergency shelters in vulnerable zones, while continuous monitoring of river levels is underway to mitigate potential flooding.