Deadline Extended: Apply For TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024 By March 16 At tspsc.gov.in |

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced an extension of the application deadline for the TSPSC Group 1 Service 2024. Candidates who are interested in applying for positions in the Group 1 services should visit the official TSPSC website at tspsc.gov.in to check the updated deadline, which is now tomorrow, March 16.

The Group-I Services Preliminary Test is scheduled for June 9, with the mains examination to follow on October 21 for 7 papers. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 563 posts within the organization.

According to the latest announcement, the deadline for submitting applications is 5 pm on March 16. It is worth mentioning that applicants will be allowed to make any required modifications between March 23 and March 27, 2024, as specified in the notification.

According to the official announcement by TSPSC, due to the high number of requests from candidates, the Commission has chosen to prolong the application deadline for an additional two days until 16 March at 5 pm. It is important to note that no further extensions will be given.

Every candidate is required to submit a payment of Rs. 200/- for the Online Application Processing Fee and ₹120/- as the examination fee. However, unemployed applicants are not required to pay the examination fee.

Here's how to apply for TSPSC GROUP 1 SERVICE 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the 'New Registration OTR' link on the homepage to complete candidate registration.

Step 3: Proceed with the application process after registering.

Step 4: Fill out the application form accurately.

Step 5: Upload all required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the form. Don't forget to download it for future reference.