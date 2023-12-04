 Cyclone Michaung: Tamil Nadu Schools Close Tomorrow Due To Cyclone
Schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu will have a holiday tomorrow i.e. December 5, 2023 due to the cyclone 'Michaung', according to a tweet by ANI.

Cyclone Michaung: Tamil Nadu Schools Close Tomorrow Due To Cyclone | Representational Pic

"Due to the Cyclonic storm 'Michaung', all schools, colleges, educational institutions, government offices including the Offices of Public Undertakings/ Corporations, Boards, Banks, and Financial Institutions in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu Districts will be closed on 05.12.2023 (Tuesday)," the tweet reads.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Government had issued a public holiday on Monday, 4th December for the same districts citing heavy rainfall and strong winds in these regions. All essential services such as police, local bodies, milk and water supplies among others would function as usual.

Schools Puducherry also closed

Schools in the Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam regions are closed today, December 4, due to Cyclone Michaung, according to PTI sources.

Cyclone Michaung reportedly centered itself over west-central & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coasts about 110 km east-northeast of Chennai. Chennai and its neighbouring areas such as Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur witnessed widespread rainfall since late Sunday under the impact of the cyclonic storm.

