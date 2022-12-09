Cyclone Mandous: Will schools and colleges remain shut in Tamil Nadu tomorrow? Read details here

Representative Image |

Chennai: The North East Monsoon and cyclonic storm 'Mandous' is heading towards the Tamil Nadu coast , with Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh being put on high alert due to heavy rain.

The officials also informed that under the cyclone's influence most places over the north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to have heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Cyclone will continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mahabalipuram as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph during midnight, informed officials.

Will schools remain shut across Tamil Nadu on December 10?

The current situation has led to schools in Tamil Nadu's Chennai and many other districts remaining closed on Friday.

The shutdown will continue tomorrow in the districts of Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Villupuram, , Cuddallore and Ranipet districts on Saturday, December 10.

Chennai and suburbs across the district have been receiving rain since Thursday.