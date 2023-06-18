Cut Off Scores, Qualifying Candidates See Significant Rise In JEE Advanced 2023 | Special Arrangement

JEE Advanced 2023 results were announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati on Sunday at jeeadv.ac.in.

This year, the qualifying cut-off score for the Common Rank List (CRL) was reported at 23.89 per cent, a considerable increase from the CRL cut-off of 15.28 per cent from the previous year. This year's qualifying cut-off score increased across all categories.

The passing rate decreased from 26.17 per cent last year to 24.26 per cent this year. Interestingly, this year 43,773 candidates successfully passed the examinations which is a prominent rise from 40,712 in 2022 and 41,862 in 2021.

In a rare scenario, the rise in the number of candidates qualifying this year went up, even as the qualifying cut-off score increased compared to last year.

Prof Bishnupada Mandal, Organising Chairperson, JEE explained this phenomenon in a press conference held on Sunday by IIT Guwahati. “It is noteworthy that this year has seen a marked increase in the number of applicants signing up for the JEE-Advanced. Additionally, there must be twice as many applicants who qualify for the JEE-Advanced as there are openings for admission. As a result, the requirements are set.”

A total number of 180372 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2023. In this exam, 43773 candidates have qualified. Out of the total qualified candidates, 7509 are female and 36264 are male.

