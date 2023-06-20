CUET UG Final Phase Exam Admit Card OUT at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Direct Link Here

CUET UG Final Phase Exam Admit Card | Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 final Phase admit card for the exams on June 22 and June 23. Candidates appearing for the CUET 2023 exam on June 22 and June 23 can download the admit card from the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth (DoB) to download the CUET UG 2023 admit card.

Earlier NTA released CUET UG admit card 2023 for June 21 exam on its official website.

Direct link to download CUET UG 2023 admit card

Steps to download CUET UG 2023 admit card:

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET UG Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CUET UG 2023 is expected to release its results in the third week of June 2023.