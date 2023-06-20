CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Out For June 21 exam; Know How To Download | Representational pic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2023) for applicants who will take the exam on June 21. The CUET UG 2023 admit card is available for download on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

A total of 18,866 candidates will appear for the CUET UG 2023 June 21 exam. The candidates for June 21 exam will appear for the subjects mentioned in their hall ticket.

The candidates can download the CUET UG 2023 hall ticket using log-in credentials such as application number, date of birth. CUET UG 2023 admit card will appear on the screen to download, save hall ticket and take a print out for further reference.

How to download?

Visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on CUET UG 2023 hall ticket link

Enter the log-in credentials- application number, date of birth

CUET admit card will appear on the screen to download

Save the admit card and take a print out for further reference.

NTA earlier released the CUET UG 2023 admit card and city intimation slip for over 27 lakh students. The hall ticket for June 22 exam will be released today and June 23 exam by tomorrow, June 21.

The candidates if faced any difficulty in downloading the hall ticket, can contact 011 – 40759000 / 011 – 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. For updates on CUET UG 2023, candidates are advised to visit the official websites- nta.ac.in, cuet.samarth.ac.in.