CUET-UG: Candidates Flag Retest As Discriminatory

The National Testing Agency (NTA) retest announcement for 1,000 CUET-UG candidates from six states on July 19 didn’t sit well with several aspirants who alleged that they have received no responses to their grievances.

Due to alleged grievances during the exam, the NTA has announced the retest, which will be in computer-based mode. The exam will be held for candidates who wrote to the NTA about their grievances before June 30 and between July 7 and July 9.

The NTA notice read, “The grievances received from candidates up to 30 June 2024, regarding the CUET (UG) – 2024 examination, as well as the complaints sent to rescuetug@nta.ac.in between 07 July and 09 July 2024 (before 05:00 P.M.), have been reviewed.”

Parul Garg, a CUET-UG aspirant, alleged that she wrote several times to NTA but received no response. “There is zero transparency from the side of NTA. I wrote to them about the loss of time at my centre but they never replied. How did they determine that the grievances of 1,000 candidates were supposedly genuine? And why did they announce the retest now after almost 1.5 months?”

"It’s completely unfair on the part of the NTA to conduct retests for only 1.000 candidates, especially because so many of them are from the same Hazaribagh school where the NEET fiasco occurred. We were not even permitted inside the gates of my Greater Noida centre," said a candidate, who chose to remain anonymous. "We should be given an equal chance to sit for the retest," he added.

Another aspirant, Utpal Singh, said that he was unaware of the retest possibility at all. “I would have conveyed my grievances before June 30 if I was aware. The exam authorities should keep a certain level of transparency while deciding these things. They are playing with the future of lakhs of students hoping to secure admission to a university of their choice. This forces us to choose a private university by paying more fees,” Singh told The Free Press Journal (FPJ).

Other candidates also complained about the lack of results and counselling dates from the side of NTA.

“I don’t know if the result will be pushed further because of this retest. If this does happen then it will be very unfair for us. I am already worried about my admissions because many of the colleges have already started theirs,” said Sweta Saw, a CUET UG aspirant.

Around 250 of the 1,000 CUET-UG aspirants who will appear for the retest are from Oasis Public School in Hazaribagh. The school is currently under investigation for an alleged leak of the NEET-UG exam paper.