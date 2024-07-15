CUET UG 2024 Retest On July 19; NTA To Issue Admit Cards, Result Date Awaited

Representational image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has responded to multiple candidate complaints regarding errors in the CUET answer key by scheduling a retest for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) on July 19, 2024. This decision comes after approximately 13.48 lakh candidates participated in the CUET UG 2024 examination.

Despite concerns over potential delays in the admission process, the NTA has not yet confirmed the CUET UG 2024 result date.

According to sources cited by the Indian Express, CUET UG results for 2024 are anticipated to be announced by July 22, although an official announcement from the NTA is awaited.

CUET, a crucial examination for undergraduate admissions into central universities, state universities, and other participating institutions, was conducted from May 15 to 29 in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India. Following technical difficulties and other challenges faced by candidates, the NTA conducted a re-exam for approximately 1.52 lakh candidates in Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad centers.

Concerns over the provisional answer key were raised by CUET aspirants on social media platforms following allegations of paper leaks similar to NEET UG. In response, the NTA accepted challenges against the answers from July 7 to 9.

In an official statement, the NTA announced, 'Based on grievances received up to June 30, 2024, and additional complaints sent to rescuetug@nta.ac.in by July 9, 2024 (before 5:00 PM), a re-examination will be conducted for affected candidates on July 19, 2024, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.'

Candidates eligible for the retest will receive their CUET admit cards soon on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. The NTA has assured affected candidates that their subject codes and other relevant information will be communicated via email.

The NTA also informed that subject experts are currently reviewing objections raised by students to finalize the CUET UG 2024 answer key. The CUET results, along with the final answer key, will be released shortly after the re-examination."