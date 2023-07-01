CUET UG Answer Key 2023 Objection Window Closes Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Answer Key 2023 | Representative image

National Testing Agency (NTA) CUET UG 2023 Provisional answer key is out and the last date to raise objection is today, July 1 2023. Candidates who want to raise objections against Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can do it through the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in as the CUET UG 2023 objection window will close today.

Students will have to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question challenged to raise objections. The challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.

Direct link to raise objections against CUET UG Answer Key 2023

Steps to raise objections CUET UG Answer Key 2023:

Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET UG Answer Key 2023 challenge link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and click on the question you want to raise the objection for.

Fill your preferred answer and make the payment of processing fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.