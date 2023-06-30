CUET UG 2023: Results By June 14, Says UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar in an interview with PTI | Twitter@PTI_News

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2023 by June 15, according to University Grants Commission Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. Candidates have the opportunity to raise objections by July 30 to the answer key at the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

As per reports, this time around CUET UG is seeing a massive delay in the results being released as the second edition of the exam saw a large number of registrations with the evaluation also taking time.

The national-level entrance test, which was brought in last year for undergraduate programmes in central, state and other participating universities, saw 14,90,000 candidates appear for the exam in phases this year.

The response sheet and the CUET UG answer key 2023 were both released on June 29. However, the official NTA CUET website was down for a day due to certain technical difficulties. The CUET UG answer key challenge window is currently open, and students who wish to submit objections must pay a non-refundable charge of Rs 200 per question.

After the challenge window closes, the CUET result date for 2023 will be made public shortly after. The final answer key, which will be made public on the day the results are announced, will serve as the basis for the results.