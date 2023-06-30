CUET UG 2023: NTA Extends Objection Window Till July 1 at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Answer key | Representative image

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the CUET UG Answer Key 2023 objection window date. The objection window has been opened on June 29 and will close on July 1, 2023, instead of June 30 which was decided by the NTA earlier.

NTA earlier released the provisional answer key of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023. Candidates who appeared for the CUET 2023 exam can check it from the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. The last date to raise objections against the answer key earlier was June 30. Check the official notice at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The Agency has also released the question papers with recorded responses for CUET 2023 exam.

The challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared by mid-July 2023.

The processing fees of any challenge is ₹200/- per question.

The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm up to July 1, 2023. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUET UG.

Steps to raise objections against provisional answer key for CUET UG 2023:

Log in with your application number, password, or date of birth, and enter the security pin

Click the ‘View/Challenge Answer Key’ button.

The option(s) next to the question ID under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the most appropriate answer key.

Upload supporting documents in a single pdf file

After clicking on your desired option(s) ID for the challenge scroll down and click on ‘Submit and Review Claims’

Save the form, pay the fees

Download and take a printout of the acknowledgment form.