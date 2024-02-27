CUET UG 2024 Registration Begins Today: Important Dates and Application Procedure

Representative image

Candidates preparing for the CUET UG 2024 exam should get ready because today is the start of the registration procedure. According to UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar, the third edition of the CUET application form will be released on Tuesday, which will also signal the start of the registration session. It is crucial for anyone hoping to participate in CUET 2024 to comprehend the application procedure. Here's a guide on how and where to apply for CUET 2024:

Important Dates and Fees:

The CUET UG 2024 examination is scheduled to take place between May 15, 2024, and May 31, 2024.

Application fees are set at Rs. 1750 for General (UR) category, Rs. 1650 for NCL/EWS, and Rs. 1550 for ST/SC/PwBD/third gender applicants, for up to 10 subjects.

How to Apply:

Access the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the CUET UG Application form link.

Register yourself using the provided credentials and log in to your account.

Fill in the CUET Application form with accurate information.

Upload all necessary documents as prescribed by the guidelines.

Pay the application fee through the provided online payment gateway.

After verifying all details, submit the form electronically.

Save a copy of the submitted application form for future reference.

The application form will be available exclusively on the official website mentioned above. While there have been no updates regarding a change in website, candidates are advised to stay vigilant for any official announcements, especially considering recent changes in website domains for major exams conducted by NTA.