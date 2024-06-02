CUET UG 2024: Provisional Answer Key To Be Out Soon; Check Updates Here

Representative image

The provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2024 will soon be made available by the National Test Agency (NTA). Once the answer key is available, students who have taken the test can view it at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG, the official NTA website. The NTA hasn't, however, officially disclosed when the provisional answer key will be made available. It is anticipated to be accessible at any moment following May 31.



Students are able to estimate their marks once the agency releases the preliminary answer key. By paying a non-refundable fee, they can voice objections if they are not happy with any of the responses. Experts in the field will examine these objections, and their revisions will inform the final answer key.

How Can I Check The Answer Key For CUET-UG 2024?



-Navigate to exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG, the official website.

-Navigate to the CUET-UG 2024 Provisional Answer Key link or something comparable on the homepage, and click on it.

-Type in your login information.

-The screen will display your CUET-UG 2024 Answer key.

-Download it, then review the solutions.

-Print out the answers so you have them for future use.

CUET UG 2024



This year, the NTA held the CUET -UG exams in a hybrid format (CBT and Pen-paper) across various testing centres in 379 locations from May 15 to May 24. Approximately 13.48 lakh students registered for the exam.