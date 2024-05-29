CUET UG 2024 Exam For Delhi Centres Today; Check Important Guidelines, Exam Schedule, And More! | Pixabay/Representative Image

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to hold the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2024) re-exam in Delhi Centres. The exams were earlier scheduled to take place on May 15, 2024, but were rescheduled due to "unavoidable circumstances," as notified by the agency.

In certain centers, exams are also being administered in cities like Goa, Siwan, Bihar, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh (Kanpur). Additionally, on this day, May 29, 2024, the affected candidates will take the examination. The NTA will conduct the CUET entrance test for four subjects, namely, Chemistry, Biology, English, and a general test, in 5 exam cities.

Exam Schedule | NTA

In the same way, Siwan, Kanpur, and Goa will host the general test exam. On the other hand, students in Indore will take chemistry tests, in a single shift. The environmental studies and Bengali exams will be conducted in two shifts in Silchar.

Important Exam Day Guidelines

It is recommended that candidates arrive at the testing location sixty minutes prior to the exam's start time. Candidates must carry identity proof with them. The candidates may also carry a transparent water bottle.

Candidates should take care to ensure that they do not enter the exam room with any electronic devices, including smart watches, cell phones, earbuds, or other devices.

Until the invigilator gives instructions, candidates are not allowed to get up from their seats during the exam. Throughout the exam, you must remain silent.

A valid admit card is required for candidates to appear in the exam mentioned above. In any event, a candidate will not be permitted to take the exam if they do not have an admit card. Exam admit cards are available from the National Testing Agency. Exams.nta.ac.in is the official website of the NTA, where candidates who meet the requirements to sit for the exam can download it.

How Can My Admit Card Be Downloaded?

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Select the admit card link that is provided.

Step 3: Type in your login information.

Step 4: Select "Submit."

Step 5: A screen displaying the admit card will appear.

Step 6: Go through the details.

Step 7: Download and save for later use.

More Information

The list of subjects available for the CUET UG 2024 now includes two new subjects: tourism and fashion studies. It is recommended that candidates visit the official website of the NTA to obtain up-to-date information and comprehensive details regarding the CUET UG 2024 exam.

Since 2022, the Ministry of Education, UGC, and other participating Universities, Institutions, Organizations, and Autonomous Colleges have required the National Testing Agency to administer the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to Undergraduate Programs in Central Universities under the Ministry of Education.