CUET UG 2024 CBT Day 1 Starts Today; Check Things To Carry, Do’s & Don’ts

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the Common University Entrance Test (UG) exams in CBT mode from today, May 21. The CUET 2024 exam is taking place in three shifts for computer-based tests. Shift 1 on May 21 will be for 15 languages, shift 2 will be for fine arts and Sanskrit, and shift 3 will be for psychology and fashion studies. NTA is conducting the CUET 2024 in CBT mode from May 21 to 24.

Earlier, the CUET 2024 exam was held from May 15 to 18 in offline mode for subjects with higher registrations. Candidates must bring the CUET 2024 admit card and a government-issued ID to the exam center at all times during the examination.

Students should arrive at the test center 2 hours prior to the exam. They can wear light-colored dresses with short sleeves or t-shirts and trousers. Candidates must wear sandals or slippers for footwear. The CUET 2024 answer key will be released by NTA soon after the exams.

Things to carry to the CUET 2024 CBT Exam: -

-CUET 2024 CBT admit card

- Valid ID proof: PAN card / Aadhar card / driving license / voter ID

- CUET UG 2024 self-declaration form

- Passport size photograph

- Category certificate (if any)

- Water bottle

- Medication / fruits

Candidates should not bring electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth earphones, calculators, geometry boxes, writing pads, and pen drives to the examination center. Any candidate involved in malpractice will be disqualified from the CUET 2024 test center. Students should also avoid wearing belts, shoes, jewelry, and heels.