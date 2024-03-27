CUET UG 2024 Application Correction Window Opens on April 2; Editable Fields

Pixabay/Representative Image

Mumbai: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 on April 2. Candidates who have registered for the exam can amend their CUET UG 2024 application forms through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

Initially scheduled for March 28 and 29, the editing window for CUET UG 2024 applications has been extended to April 2 to April 3 due to the deadline extension. This extension provides an opportunity for applicants to rectify errors or update information following the prolonged application submission period.

Certain details in the CUET UG 2024 application form, such as mobile number, email address, permanent, and correspondence address, cannot be modified. However, candidates can edit or modify other fields including photographs and documents during the correction window.

Moreover, the registration deadline for CUET UG 2024 has been extended from March 26 to March 31, 2024, as per NTA's announcement. The CUET UG 2024 exam is scheduled to take place from May 15 to May 31, with a detailed schedule expected to be released soon.

Notably, this year's CUET UG 2024 exam will be conducted in a hybrid mode, comprising three shifts from 9 am to 11 am, 12:30 pm to 2 pm, and 4 pm to 5:30 pm. The exam will be offered in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, and several regional languages. Additionally, candidates are now permitted to select a maximum of six subjects, contrasting with the previous allowance of selecting up to ten subjects.