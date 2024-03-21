Only 32 State Universities Registered For CUET UG 2024, UGC Chairman Reveals Enrollment Numbers

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar | File photo

Mumbai: Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, the chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), disclosed the current count of institutes enlisted for CUET UG. According to the data shared by Chairman, a total of 46 central universities, 32 state universities, and 20 deemed-to-be-universities have registered thus far for the university entrance test.

Aditionally, over 100 private universities and six government institutions have registered to use CUET UG scores for admissions in undergraduate programs.

So far, 46 Central Universities, 32 State Universities, 20 Deemed-to-be-Universities, 98 Private Universities and 6 Government Institutions have registered for using CUET-UG scores for their admission in UG programmes. More are joining. Details are here.https://t.co/fJJG09QjAg — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) March 20, 2024

The registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2024 commenced on February 28 and will remain open until March 26. The exams are scheduled to take place on May 15 and 31.

CUET UG 2024 will be conducted in a hybrid mode this year to accommodate candidates, particularly those from rural areas, allowing them to participate in the test effectively.