CUET UG 2024 Allows Addition Of Two New Test Papers During Correction Period

Representative Image

During the correction period, candidates for the CUET UG 2024 will be able to add the two additional test papers, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Fashion studies and tourism have recently been introduced as the newest subjects.

The registration period for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG 2024) is now open and will end on March 26.

An official notification notifying the inclusion of the two subjects was released today. The CUET UG 2024 exam will cover 63 subjects in total, including 33 languages, 29 domain-specific, and one general test administered by the NTA.

According to NTA's official notification, the additional subjects were added in response to directives from UGC and CBSE to support skill subjects in accordance with NEP guidelines.

Read Also Only 32 State Universities Registered For CUET UG 2024, UGC Chairman Reveals Enrollment Numbers

During the application correction period, candidates who have already submitted their online CUET UG 2024 registration form may add these subjects. However, there will be an extra cost (if applicable) for the candidate who chooses more subjects.

“The candidates may note that those who have already submitted their online application form for CUET (UG) – 2024 may also add these subjects during the correction period. However, the candidate for selecting more subjects will pay an additional fee (if applicable),” the NTA stated in a circular.

Registration for CUET UG 2024 opened on February 27 and will run through March 26 at 11:50 p.m. Following this, students will have two days, on March 28 and 29, to edit their application forms. During this time, candidates might update their subjects.