CUET UG 2023: Number of subjects, registration fees; here's all you need to know about new changes

Imagesbazaar | Representative Image

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2023 between May 21 to 31, 2023.

The registrations for undergraduate admissions in central universities, other institutions have started at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates taking CUET-UG this year should be aware of some changes introduced by NTA this year:

More subjects: Candidates can apply for more subjects than previous years. Though earlier candidates had the option to choose from nine subjects, this they have the opportunity to choose from 10 subjects from three sections.

More slots: Though the three new time slots for 2023 are yet to be confirmed. The time slots for CUET-UG in 2022 were 9AM to 12:15 PM and 3 PM to 6:45 PM.

Less questions: Though section 1A and 1B will have the same exam pattern, section 2 and 3 will have less number of questions. 35-40 questions out of 45-50 questions need to attempted in section 2, while 50 out of 60 questions should be attempted in section 3.

Increase in registration fees: Candidates from general category have to pay Rs 750 for three subjects compared to Rs 650 for four subjects last year. Students appearing for CUET UG from abroad have to Rs 3,750 for three subjects and Rs 11,000 for 10 subjects, which is an increase from Rs 3000 last year regardless of the number of subjects.

More foreign centres: There are now 24 foreign centres for CUET UG exam. Thailand, Brazil, South Africa, Nepal, USA, Australia, Austria, Singapore, Canada, Mauritius, Dubai (UAE), Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam, Qatar, Kuwait, Nigeria, Bahrain, Russia, Muscat (Oman), Malaysia, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Sharjah (UAE).

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)