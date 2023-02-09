CUET UG 2023: Application window to start today at cuet.samarth.ac.in; check exam centre, admit card updates here

Representative Pic | Imagesbazaar

New Delhi: The chairperson of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, announced on Thursday that the application window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 will start today, February 9, 2023. Candidates will be able to apply via the official CUET website- cuet.samarth.ac.in after the registration portal is operational.

CUET UG 2023 will be held between May 21 and May 31, according to the official notice. The exam will be administered via computer-based testing (CBT) in English and 12 other Indian languages- Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Examination will be conducted on multiple days in three shifts, depending on the number of Candidates and Subject choices.

The City of Examination will be announced on April 30, 2023. Admit Cards will be available for download from the NTA website beginning in the second week of May 2023.

If a candidate has any problems applying for CUET (UG) - 2023, he or she have been directed to call 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or send an email to cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

