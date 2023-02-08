CUET 2023: Will CUET be held twice a year? Govt gives an important update

CUET Exams | Pixabay/Representative Image

New Delhi: The minister of state for education Subhas Sarkar in a written reply to an unstarred question of Rajya Sabha said that there is no proposal to hold the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) twice a year, reports Careers360.



“No such proposal is under consideration to conduct CUET exam twice a year,” the junior minister said, adding that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted to conduct CUET since 2022 for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes in central universities and other willing universities.

However, in an interview with PTI earlier last year, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said NTA which is responsible for conducting the exams, will consider conducting the CUET twice a year from the next session. “To begin with CUET will be conducted once this year [2022] but NTA will consider conducting the exam at least twice a year from the next session. The entrance exam will not just be limited to Central Universities but also private varsities. Several prominent private universities have indicated that they would like to come on board and admit students through CUET,” he had said.

According to Careers360, Sarkar in the written reply also listed some UGC scholarships that can be availed by the students taking admission through CUET. These are: PG scholarship for ME, MTech students; PG scholarship for professional courses for SC, ST candidates; PG scholarship for rank holders and Indira Gandhi PG scholarship for single girl child.

