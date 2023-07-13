CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key OUT At nta.ac.in, Result Soon

CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key 2023 | Representative image

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key on July 12, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the final answer key through the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the CUET results 2023.

Direct link to check CUET UG 2023 Answer Key

CUET UG 2023 exam was held in different phases between May 21 and June 23, 2023 across the country. According to the official statement the examination was conducted in 387 cities in India and 24 cities outside the country. Around 15 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year. To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

The NTA allowed candidates to raise objections against the CUET answer key 2023 by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question challenged.

Steps to download CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key:

Visit the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.

Go to latest updates and you will find the link of final answer key.

Click on CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key link.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.