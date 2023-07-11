 CUET UG Results 2023 Soon At cuet.samarth.ac.in; Check Latest Updates
CUET UG Results 2023 Soon At cuet.samarth.ac.in; Check Latest Updates

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
CUET UG Results 2023 | Representational image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is most likely to announce the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) result 2023 soon. The wait for the CUET UG results will be over at earliest for candidates who appeared for the exam.

NTA held the CUET UG 2023 in many phases between May 21 and June 23 in 387 cities across India and 24 cities outside the country. This year around 14.90 lakh candidates appeared for the CUET UG exam.

As soon as the CUET UG 2023 results are out candidates can check it on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

NTA has already released the CUET UG 2023 answer key. Candidates were also able to send feedback and raise objection against the answer key of CUET UG. 

CUET UG 2023 Result: Marking scheme

  • For every correct answer, five marks will be awarded

  • For every incorrect response, one mark will be deducted

  • No marks will be awarded for questions that are unanswered or marked for review

  • If more than one option is found to be correct then five marks will be awarded to the candidates who have marked any one of the correct options

  • If all options are found to be correct then five marks will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question

  • Full five marks will be given to all candidates if none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped.

