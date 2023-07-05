 UGC NET Answer Key 2023: NTA June provisional key at ugcnet.nta.nic.in likely today, official link
Candidates will be able to download the UGC NET answer key at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Follow this blog for latest updates on answer key, marking scheme and more.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
UGC NET Answer Key 2023: NTA June provisional key at ugcnet.nta.nic.in likely today, official link | Representative image

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the answer keys for the June 2023 edition of the University Grants Commission National Entrance Test or UGC NET June 2023 today, July 5 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

“NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August,” UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted.

Direct link to download UGC NET answer key 2023 

The exam was held in two phases – phase 1 from June 13 to 17 and phase 2 from June 19 to 22.NTA will first issue provisional answer keys of UGC NET June 2023 and then invite objections from candidates.

After the window is closed, candidates' feedback will be reviewed and the final key will be prepared accordingly.The final answer key will be used for preparation and declaration of results. Follow this live blog for all the latest information on UGC NET answer key

How to Download?

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET 2023 Answer Key link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Know about Marking Scheme:

Each question will carry two marks.

For each correct response in UGC NET 2023 June exam, candidates will be awarded two marks.

There will not be any negative marking for incorrect responses marked in UGC NET 2023.

No marks will be awarded for unattempted questions.

