UGC Announces Optional Ph.D. Requirement for Assistant Professor Role Starting July 2023; NET/SET/SLET Remains Minimum Criteria

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently announced its plan for Assistant professor's role along with NET/SET/SLET criteria. UGC took to twitter to make this official notice public through it's twitter handle. The tweet read as, "UGC Gazette Notification: Ph.D. qualification for appointment as an Assistant Professor would be optional from 01 July 2023. NET/SET/SLET shall be the minimum criteria for the direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for all Higher Education Institutions."

UGC's Official Notice:

According to the office posted on twitter, UGC is making the amendments under the clause (e) and (g) of sub section (1) of section 26 read with section 14 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1953 (3 of 1956).

In the initial section, UGC mentioned about - "Short title and commencement." This regulation stands for minimum qualification for appointment of tea hers and other academic staff in universities and colleges, along with other measures of maintainers of standards in higher education. This is will executed starting from July 1st, 2023.

The following announcement read as, "NET/SET/SLET shall be the minimum criteria for the direct recruitment to the of post of assistant professor for all Higher Education Institutions."

Following is the official notice posted on UGC's Twitter handle:

