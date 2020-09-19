TMC submits Zero Hour notice on UGC NET exams during Durga Puja

Kolkata

Trinamool Congress on Saturday submitted a Zero Hour notice for Sunday in the Rajya Sabha, urging the government to reconsider its decision of scheduling UGC NET exams during Durga Puja. The TMC questions why the exams are being held on auspicious Panchami, Shashti and Saptami, this festive season.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in his tweet spoke on the issue of exams being scheduled on important days of the Durga Puja. “@narendramodi ji’s blatant disrespect for the students and culture of Bengal is out in the open! What a ridiculous decision by @DG_NTA to schedule UGC NET exams on the auspicious days of Panchami, Shashti & Saptami, this Durga Puja, (sic)” read the tweet. The tweet had a screenshot of the exam schedule. While education and geography have been scheduled on October 21, language exams like Bengali are on the next day, October 22. Hindi is on October 23.

TMC MP Derek Obrien retweeted the post asking, “Are you surprised?” This was a way of hitting out at the BJP led govt on yet another issue. Opposition parties had lashed out at the Centre for holding NEET and JEE(Main) exams amid the corona pandemic where candidates and their guardians might be at risk due to travelling amidst the pandemic. The West Bengal govt has been assuring people Durga Puja celebrations will be held, giving way to much-needed relief post the lockdown. The NEET exams means the govt will have to ensure adequate safety and transport modes.