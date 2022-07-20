CUET UG 2022: Read exam analysis for July 20 question paper

Representative Image | PTI

Day 4 of CUET UG scheduled on July 20 marks the conclusion of Phase 1 of the examination. Phase 2 will begin on August 4 and will also include papers from the science stream which have been excluded till now due to JEE and NEET.

Day 4 Analysis

Section 1: English

Easy and Doable. What students felt today was that the paper was no different from the previous days. The focus remained on testing one’s acumen of grammar and vocabulary. With words commonly used, and heard, students found the questions based on them to be easy. The reading comprehension part had 3 passages with direct questions.

Section 2: Domain Subjects

The accountancy paper pattern was like the previous days and the NTA Mock. If one had worked hard for the subject in board exams, the paper must come as an easy one. Questions were uniformly distributed on topics given in the syllabus including the numerical. Overall, the paper was easy if one had focused more on understanding the concepts in depth.

In Business studies, the case study had 7-8 questions including Adam Smith’s principle of management. On the expected lines, 4-5 questions were based on matching the following. Today’s paper had more questions on the financial market and financial management.

Even in political science, distribution was more or less uniform across the topics. One must follow the NCERT curriculum to do well in the subject.

Section 3: General Test

The GK section in Section III had more focus on sciences today. Other areas covered included dance forms, governors, capitals of states, brand ambassadors in sports, the currency of Sri Lanka, etc.

Numeral ability surprisingly had only one question on basic statistics, unlike yesterday which had 5-6 questions on the topic. The focus remained on arithmetic and basic calculations and simplifications. The reasoning section apart from Analytical reasoning also had data interpretation today.

The analysis has been conducted by Sujatha Kshirsagar, Faculty and Chief Business Officer, Career Launcher