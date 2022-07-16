e-Paper Get App

CUET UG 2022: Phase 1 day 2 exam today; students need to follow these guidelines

While taking the CUET exam, candidates are recommended to strictly follow the instructions.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
On the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, the CUET UG admit card and significant advisory for candidates have already been made available. |

Today, July 16, is the second day of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase 1 exam. The CUET 2022 exam will be given in two slots by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The first slot of the CUET UG phase 1 day 2 test will run from 9 am to 12:15 am, while the second slot will run from 3 pm to 6:45 pm. On July 15, the CUET UG 2022 phase 1 day 1 exam was held.

On the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, the CUET UG admit card and significant advisory for candidates have already been made available. While taking the CUET exam, candidates are recommended to strictly follow the instructions.

CUET UG 2022 : Here's the guidelines students should follow :

  • Candidates merely need to arrive at the exam site by the reporting time.

  • Once the gate is closed, candidates will not be permitted to enter the testing location.

  • Candidates must fill out the CUET UG admission card, attach a photo, and sign it.

  • Candidates will need to bring a legitimate form of ID identification along with their CUET UG admit card 2022.

  • A face mask should not be permitted for students to wear when entering the testing facility. The CUET test centre will supply the face mask.

  • The carrying of any instrument, geometry, pencil box, handbag, pocketbook, or any type of paper, stationery, or textual material is prohibited for candidates (printed or written material),

  • A cell phone, earbuds, microphone, pager, calculator, DocuPen, slide rules, log tables, cameras, tape recorders, or any other electronic equipment is not permitted to be carried by aspirants.

  • For any calculations or writing tasks, applicants will be given draught sheets in the test room. After the test is over, candidates must give the invigilator the same.

  • A candidate's candidacy will be withdrawn and they will be forbidden from running again for three years if they use unfair means.

  • Those making claims under the PwBD category must provide the PwBD certificate that has been issued by the medical officer.

Read Also
Six simple things students need to do as they appear for CUET UG 2022
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationCUET UG 2022: Phase 1 day 2 exam today; students need to follow these guidelines

RECENT STORIES

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar? All you need to know about NDA's Vice Presidential candidate

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar? All you need to know about NDA's Vice Presidential candidate

Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition

Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train work on track, but Maharashtra yet to acquire land

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train work on track, but Maharashtra yet to acquire land

Karnataka: Following heavy discharge of water from reservoirs in Maharashtra, alert issued across...

Karnataka: Following heavy discharge of water from reservoirs in Maharashtra, alert issued across...

'Bravo': Anand Mahindra lauds Mumbai Police after it recovers stolen valuables of Brazilian student

'Bravo': Anand Mahindra lauds Mumbai Police after it recovers stolen valuables of Brazilian student