CUET UG 2022: Phase 1 day 2 exam today; students need to follow these guidelines

Today, July 16, is the second day of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase 1 exam. The CUET 2022 exam will be given in two slots by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The first slot of the CUET UG phase 1 day 2 test will run from 9 am to 12:15 am, while the second slot will run from 3 pm to 6:45 pm. On July 15, the CUET UG 2022 phase 1 day 1 exam was held.

On the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, the CUET UG admit card and significant advisory for candidates have already been made available. While taking the CUET exam, candidates are recommended to strictly follow the instructions.

CUET UG 2022 : Here's the guidelines students should follow :

Candidates merely need to arrive at the exam site by the reporting time.

Once the gate is closed, candidates will not be permitted to enter the testing location.

Candidates must fill out the CUET UG admission card, attach a photo, and sign it.

Candidates will need to bring a legitimate form of ID identification along with their CUET UG admit card 2022.

A face mask should not be permitted for students to wear when entering the testing facility. The CUET test centre will supply the face mask.

The carrying of any instrument, geometry, pencil box, handbag, pocketbook, or any type of paper, stationery, or textual material is prohibited for candidates (printed or written material),

A cell phone, earbuds, microphone, pager, calculator, DocuPen, slide rules, log tables, cameras, tape recorders, or any other electronic equipment is not permitted to be carried by aspirants.

For any calculations or writing tasks, applicants will be given draught sheets in the test room. After the test is over, candidates must give the invigilator the same.

A candidate's candidacy will be withdrawn and they will be forbidden from running again for three years if they use unfair means.

Those making claims under the PwBD category must provide the PwBD certificate that has been issued by the medical officer.

