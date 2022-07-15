Six simple things students need to do as they appear for CUET UG 2022

CUET is a knowledge-test based on the Class XII syllabus. |

Even as you read this, there are lakhs of students across the country who are taking or have already taken the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) exam. CUET will be the deciding factor for students eager to begin a new chapter in their lives. The exam holds the key for admission to not just 44 Central Universities but some state, private, and deemed universities as well.

CUET is a knowledge test based on the Class XII syllabus. The exam covers subjects from class XII that students are studying for their board exams and tests the student’s capacity to answer them correctly during those time-ticking stressful moments of their life.

CUET will be based on a mix of language, and subject-domain tests along with General Awareness and Logical and Analytical Reasoning. Since the CUET is being conducted for the first time with no prior data regarding the difficulty levels and cut-offs etc, students are concerned about their performance and exam strategy.

Here are a few handy tips for students to keep in mind to achieve a good score:

Breathe! Believe in yourself because confidence is the key. This is the first step to getting focused and keeping positive thoughts while studying. Second, manage your time efficiently while revising before and writing during exams because CUET will be all about time management. Divide the time for each section you choose. Plan accordingly with the time you decide to give to the subjects and units. Practice and Revise. This goes hand in hand. After revising the important topics, taking a mock test and having a strategy is a must. Go through some mock papers and get familiar with them. Don’t forget to plan a strategy while you are practising. If you are lagging behind, rectify yourself. The exam will be focused on the subjects studied in class XII. So, you’ve got this. Cover all the important bits in the subjects, go through their mock papers and revise. Aptitude and general awareness can be a game changer in getting a high score. However, don’t underestimate yourself by going underprepared. Lastly, remember to stay optimistic and focused. Even though CUET is new, it will be easy for students who prepare well and spend time understanding the exam.

The author is the Product Head, CUET and Under Graduate Programmes, Career Launcher