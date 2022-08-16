CUET Phase 4 commences tomorrow; Know more here |

The Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 Phase Four exam is set to begin from tomorrow, August 17. According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), over 3.72 lakh candidates will appear for the CUET UG phase four exam that is scheduled to be conducted on August 17, 18, and 20, 2022.

The CUET UG 2022 admit card for the phase four exam has already been released, and can be downloaded on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Important exam guidelines for candidates:

It is compulsory for the candidates to wear face masks, carry hand sanitizers and follow the social distancing guidelines strictly.

Candidates must carry the admit card, which will also act as a hall ticket at the exam center.

Additionally, candidates must carry a valid ID proof.

Candidates should the reach exam center 30 minutes prior to the allotted time; 8:30 am for the morning shift and 2:30 pm for the afternoon shift.

Physically Handicapped candidates will need to carry their PWD certificates.

Any kind of electronic gadget will not be allowed at the exam center.

After the CUET UG 2022 phase 4 exam, the phase 5 exam will take place on August 21, 22, and 23 and phase 6 exam on August 24, 25, 26 and 30, 2022. The CUET UG 2022 result will be declared in September and the scorecard will be available on the website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.