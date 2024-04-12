CUET PG Final Answer Key 2024 Out: 92 Questions Dropped Overall, Check Your Scores Now!

Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2024 today, April 12. You can find the CUET PG answer key link 2024 on the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

This year, a total of 92 questions have been dropped from various CUET PG papers. According to the marking scheme, candidates will receive full marks for any question dropped by the NTA.

A whopping 4,62,603 unique candidates registered for the CUET PG exam 2024, which took place from March 11 to 28. This exam is for admission to postgraduate degree programs offered by participating universities, including 38 central, 38 state, nine government institutions, and 105 private and deemed universities.

To download the CUET PG final answer key 2024, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

2. Click on the link, “Display of final answer keys for CUET PG 2024”

3. A PDF will appear on the screen

4. Check the answers for the subjects you appeared for

5. Download the CUET PG answer key PDF for future reference

The provisional answer key for CUET PG 2024 was released on April 5, with candidates given until April 7 to raise objections. The final answer key has been prepared after reviewing the challenges submitted by candidates with the help of subject experts.

The CUET PG result 2024 will be prepared based on this final answer key.