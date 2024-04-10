69 Indian Institutions In QS World University Rankings; JNU Tops List

Representational Image/ Pixabay

New Delhi: As many as 69 Indian universities have made it to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by subject, with Jawaharlal Nehru University becoming India’s highest-ranked university.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject for 2024 was released on Wednesday.

JNU has emerged as the India’s highest-ranked university, in 20th spot globally for development studies.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is among the top 25 institutions around the globe for business and management studies with IIM-Bangalore and Calcutta in the top 50.

The rankings comprise a record 1,559 institutions, welcoming 64 universities for the first time

India’s ranked entries and overall performance have increased by 19 percent and 17 percent, respectively in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024.

A total of 69 Indian universities with 424 entries have made it to the QS World University Rankings by subject. Last year, 66 universities of 355 entries made it on the list.

The 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject provides independent comparative analysis on the performance of more than 16,400 individual university programmes, taken by students at more than 1500 universities in 96 locations around the world, across 55 academic disciplines and five broad faculty areas.

India is the second most represented country in Asia for the number of ranked universities (69), after mainland China with 101.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has performed well in Data Science, securing a global ranking of 51-70, and in Petroleum Engineering, where it ranks 51-100 globally.

Meanwhile, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (SIMATS), Chennai, grabbed the 24th position globally for dentistry studies. (ANI)