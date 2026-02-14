 CUET PG 2026 Exam Dates Announced By NTA; Tests From March 6 To March 27
The National Testing Agency published the subject-wise schedule of the Common University Entrance Test [CUET PG] 2026 on its official website today, February 14, 2026. The CUET PG exam is scheduled to begin on March 6, 2026, and continue until March 27, 2026, with 2-3 shifts per day.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
article-image

CUET PG 2026: The National Testing Agency has released the subject-wise Schedule of Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2026 on the official website today, i.e., 14th February 2026.

Candidates can check the Exam dates by visiting the official website and locating the Subject-wise Schedule of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2026 in the public notices section.

The CUET PG Exam is set to be conducted in English and Hindi medium, except for 41 language papers.

The CUET PG exam is set to begin from 6th March 2026 until 27 March 2026, across 2 -3 shifts per day of 90 minutes each.

CUET PG 2026: Examination Dates

The detailed schedules of the examination dates can be checked below:

06 March 2026 - Sports Physiology, Biochemistry, Nutrition, Biomechanics, Yoga, Sanskrit, Urdu, Textile Design.

07 March 2026 - Anthropology, Applied Geography, Geoinformatics, Healthcare and Hospital Management.

08 March 2026 - B.Ed., B.Ed.–M.Ed. Integrated, B.Ed. (HI), B.Ed. (ID), B.Ed. (VI), General Studies, Lifelong Learning and Extension, Puranetihasa, B.Ed. Mathematics, Criminology.

09 March 2026- Statistics, French, Telugu, Dance.

10 March 2026 - Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Computer Science, Engineering and Technology, Home Science, MA Education, Disaster Studies, Forensic Science, Fine Arts, Animal Science (Poultry)

11 March 2026 - Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Chemistry, Physiotherapy Theory, Respiratory Therapy Theory, Khasi, Commerce, Soil Science, Kokborok, Punjabi, Sahitya (Alankara and Kavya Varga), Museology, Sahitya Varga, Phalita and Siddhanta Jyotisha, Music (Percussion), Karnatak/Carnatic Music, Agama, Shukla Yajurveda, Kashmiri, Nyaya Vaisheshika, Bhutia, Limbu, Samveda, Prakrit.

12 March 2026 - Agricultural Science, Economics, English, B.Ed. Humanities and Social Sciences, Korean, Shiksha Acharya (M.Ed.), Pottery and Ceramics, Shiksha Shastri (B.Ed.), Vedanta, Sarvadarshan, Mimansa, Nyaya, Urdu Journalism, Textile Engineering, Prayojanmoolak Hindi, Indo-Tibetan (Journalism), Water Engineering and Management, Chemical Engineering, Thermal Engineering, Polymer Engineering.

CUET PG 2026: Examination Timings

The CUET PG 2026 will be conducted in three shifts.

The morning shift will be held from 09:00 AM to 10:30 AM.

The afternoon shift will be held from 12:30 PM to 02:00 PM.

The evening shift (last shift) will be held from 04:00 PM to 05:30 PM.

