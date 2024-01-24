CUET-PG 2024 Registration Deadline Approaching: Here's What You Need to Know

Representative Image

The deadline for the online registration and application for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2024 is January 24, 2024 before midnight. It was important for the students aiming to appear for this upcoming exam to register before this deadline. The official website for the registration of CUET-PG 2024 exam is pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates can submit the application fee until 11:50 pm on January 25, as mentioned in the examination notification. The period for making corrections to the application form is set from January 27 to January 29, until 11:50 pm.

Here is a detailed guide to register for CUET PG 2024 exam

Step 1 - Go to the official website.

Step 2 - In the Homepage, click on the 'Register Now' button.

Step 3 - Key in the correct credentials to log in.

Step 4 - Now, fill in the details required for the application form.

Step 5 - Click on 'Submit'

Step 6 - Pay the required application fee.

Step 7 - Download the copy of the application form and the fee receipt for future use.

Important things to note

Each question carries a value of four marks. No marks will be awarded for unanswered or unattempted questions.

The exam will consist of 75 questions. For each right answer, four marks will be awarded, and one mark will be deducted for each wrong response. Language papers will be in the respective language, except for Linguistics, which will be in English. MTech/Higher Sciences papers will be solely in English.

Candidates must select the correct option for each question. In the event of a challenge to the Answer Key resulting in multiple correct options or a key revision, only candidates who originally answered correctly based on the revised final answer key will be credited. If a question is eliminated due to technical issues, all candidates will receive full marks, regardless of their attempts.

Admit card release date

The CUET PG 2024 exam city information slips will be distributed on March 4, while the admit cards are anticipated to be released on March 7. The exam is slated to occur from March 11 to 28, with the answer keys expected to be published on April 4, as per the National Testing Agency (NTA).