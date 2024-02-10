CUET PG 2024 Registration Closes Today: Apply Now!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conclude the registration process for CUET PG 2024 today, February 10, 2024. Interested candidates aiming to apply for the Common University Entrance Test [CUET(PG)] – 2024 must complete their applications via the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in before the deadline.

Here’s what you need to know:

Registration Deadline:

The registration process for CUET PG 2024 ends today, February 10, 2024.

Final Transaction of Fee:

Applicants must complete the final transaction of the application fee by 11.50 am today.

Correction Window:

The correction window for submitted applications will remain active until February 13, 2024.

Read Also CUET PG 2024 Registration Deadline Extended To Feb 10, Check How To Apply

How to Apply for CUET PG 2024:

Visit the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on the CUET PG 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Register and login to your account.

Fill out the application form and proceed to make the payment of application fees.

After submission, download and keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference.

Important Dates for CUET PG 2024:

Exam Dates:

The entrance examination will take place from March 11 to 28, 2024, across various exam centers nationwide.

Exam Shifts:

Each exam day will consist of three shifts, and the duration of papers will be 1.45 hours.

Provisional Answer Key:

The provisional answer key for CUET PG will be released on April 4, 2024.

For further details and updates, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of CUET PG. Don’t miss this final opportunity to register for CUET PG 2024 and take a step closer towards your academic aspirations. Apply now before the deadline expires!