CUET PG 2024 Registration Deadline Extended To Feb 10, Check How To Apply

The deadline for registering for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2024 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to February 10. Additionally, February 11 has been changed as the deadline for fee payment. The deadline for editing the application form has also been extended until February 14.

Those who haven't applied yet have another chance to do so at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in by completing the CUET PG application form 2024.

How to apply?

Prospective applicants are advised to access the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Upon reaching the site, they should select the register link to proceed with their registration.

Following this, candidates are required to complete the registration process, submit the application fee, and then submit the form.

It is recommended to keep a printed copy of the form for future use.

Direct link to apply

Application Fees

Applicants from the general category must pay an application fee of Rs 1,200 for two papers in order to register for the exam. Candidates from Other Backward Classes-Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) and General-Economically Weaker Sections (Gen-EWS) must deposit an amount of Rs 1,000.

Members of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and third genders are required to pay a fee of Rs 900, while Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD) are required to pay Rs 800. Candidates from outside India must pay Rs 6,000 for up to two test papers.

If candidates choose to take extra papers, the fee for general candidates will be Rs 600 per paper, whereas reserved candidates will only pay Rs 500 per paper. Moreover, candidates from outside India will be charged Rs 2,000 for each additional paper.