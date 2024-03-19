 CUET PG 2024: NTA Entrance Exam Today - Do's and Don'ts | Check Guidelines
CUET PG 2024: NTA Entrance Exam Today - Do's and Don'ts | Check Guidelines

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 09:12 AM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is fully prepared to administer the entrance exam for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2024 today on March 19, 2024. Candidates who have been assigned to take this exam are advised to acquire their admit cards through the official website of NTA CUET at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Date and Time:

The CUET PG 2024 examination window spans from March 11 to March 28, 2024.

Three shifts have been scheduled to accommodate candidates across various time zones:

 1. The first shift will commence from 9 am to 10.45 am.

 2. The second shift will take place from 12.45 pm to 2.30 pm.

3. The third shift is scheduled from 4.30 pm to 6.15 pm.

Do's:

Prioritise reviewing key concepts and topics rather than attempting to learn new material.

Engage in deep breathing exercises, meditation, or progressive muscle relaxation to calm your mind and alleviate anxiety before the exam.

Ensure you remain hydrated by drinking plenty of water and consume nutritious meals to sustain your energy levels.

Avoid heavy or unhealthy foods that might induce lethargy or digestive discomfort.

Arrive at the exam center well in advance to prevent rushing and minimise stress.

Familiarise yourself with the location and procedures beforehand to ease any last-minute jitters.

Don'ts:

Candidates are prohibited from bringing objects such as a geometry box, pencil box, handbag, purse, mobile phone, smart watch, and similar items.

Students are restricted from taking the exam multiple times.

It is not permitted for candidates to enter or leave the test center while the examination is in progress.

By following these important guidelines, candidates can approach the CUET PG 2024 entrance exam with self-assurance and calmness.

