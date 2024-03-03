CUET PG 2024 Exam: 157 Subjects, 768,389 Test Sessions Await 4,62,589 Candidates, City Slip To Be Released Soon

Representative Image |

The CUET PG 2024 examination is set to commence from March 11, accommodating a staggering array of 157 subjects to cater to the academic aspirations of 4,62,589 unique registered candidates.

The exam is divided into three shifts, and candidates should take note of the following timings: Shift 1 is from 9:00 AM to 10:45 PM, Shift 2 is from 12:45 PM to 02:30 PM, and Shift 3 is from 04:30 PM to 06:15 PM.

Additionally, with a total of 768,389 test sessions, the CUET PG exam is set to be a significant event in the academic schedule. To ensure a smooth process, candidates are advised to remember to bring their CUET PG admit card to their assigned exam locations.

As candidates prepare for this crucial examination, it's imperative to familiarize themselves with the process of accessing the NTA CUET exam city slip.

Following a systematic approach, candidates can navigate through the official website of NTA CUET and follow the prescribed steps:

1. Visit the official website of NTA CUET.

2. Click on the link titled "Download CUET PG Exam City Slip."

3. Provide the necessary login details, including the CUET application number, password, and captcha code.

4. Your NTA CUET PG exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.

5. Save for future use.

Excitement grows as candidates await the publication of the NTA CUET PG exam city slip on March 4. This important document can be accessed using the NTA CUET application number, password, and captcha or security code, and it contains the necessary information about the examination venue.

Moreover, the National Testing Agency (NTA) upholds the standards of fairness and transparency in conducting major examinations, including the Computer-Based Tests (CBT) like CUET PG. Candidates are encouraged to engage actively with the examination process, making use of the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the exam format and optimize their performance.