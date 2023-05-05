CUET PG 2023: registration closes today, apply soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, steps to apply here

CUET PG 2023 registration ends today | Representative image

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application window for CUET PG 2023 today, May 5.

Eligible candidates who have not applied yet can do the same on the the official website of NTA at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET PG 2023 application forms are being filled for the entrance examinations in various Universities across the country.

For those who need to make corrections to their application form, the NTA will open the CUET PG 2023 application form correction window between May 6 and May 8.

Candidates can review their applications carefully and make any necessary corrections within this time period.

The entrance exam for CUET PG courses will be held on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts:

First shift from 10 AM to 12 Noon

Second from 3 PM to 5 PM

Exam duration

The exam will last for two hours.

It is important for candidates to be well-prepared for the exam by referring to the official syllabus, previous year papers, and other study materials.

A candidate is allowed to submit one CUET PG application. Multiple applications being submitted will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means) and strict action will be taken against the offender. The fee, once paid, won’t be recoverable in certain circumstances. Soon, the official dates and times for downloading the admit cards and announcing the CUET PG results will be made available on the portal.

Steps to apply for CUET PG 2023:

visit the CUET official page at cuet.nta.nic.in

Fill in personal details to register and log in.

On the new window, fill up the CUET PG 2023 form.

Upload all the documents such as photographs, signatures, certificates, etc.

Pay the examination fee and submit the form.

Save and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hardcopy of the application form.