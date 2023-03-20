 CUET PG 2023 registration begins today, UGC Chairman tweets complete info
Interested candidates can check CUET PG notification 2023 for details on CUET PG application form 2023, fees, eligibility criteria and the complete schedule at cuet.nta.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 07:32 PM IST
CUET PG Exams | Pixabay/Representative Image

New Delhi: University Grants Commission (UGC) will begin the registration for Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate candidates (CUET PG) 2023 by tonight on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2023 exam will be held for PG admissions in central universities and other participating universities.

Candidates can apply online starting tonight (from 20.03.2023 to 19.04.2023) and also pay the applicable fee online.

 CUET 2023 will provide a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organizations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the Country.

UGC Chairman tweets, "Announcement on CUET-PG: NTA will conduct Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) for admission into Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges."

Last date to apply

April 19, 2023 (upto 5 PM)

Last date to Pay Fee Online:

April 19, 2023 (upto 11:50 PM)

Window for correction in Application form

April 20 to April 23, 2023

Rest Information will be provided in the notification later.

