CUET PG 2023: NTA reschedules exam for 60 courses; full list here

Representational image |

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be rescheduling exams Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - PG 2023 for 60 courses to a different day and shift, the list which has been released by the testing body.

Candidates have been advised to follow the websites nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in for latest updates. It can be checked out mainly by candidates who have not received their hall tickets yet, the NTA has assured candidates that they can access their admit cards in subsequent phases.

"In case any candidate faces difficulty downloading the admit card for CUET PG 2023, he/she can contact on NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/ 011 69227700 or email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in," said an official notification by the NTA.

Hall passes for the candidates' exams slated for June 5 through June 8 have been made available by NTA. The computer-based test (CBT) modality has three shifts. The first shift will run from 8:30 to 10:30 AM, the second from noon to 2 PM, and the third from 3:30 to 5:30 PM.

CUET PG 2023: List of courses that have been rescheduled

1 English

2 Mathematics

3 B.Ed. Languages

4 Political Science

5 Zoology

6 Biochemistry

7 Public Health

8 Commerce

9 Life Science

10 Chemistry

11 Economics

12 Statistics

13 Medical Laboratory Technology

14 General

15 Kokborok

16 History

17 Yoga

18 Odia

19 Computer science & Information Tech.

20 French

21 B.Ed.

22 Dance

23 Civil Structural & Transport Engg.

24 Bengali

25 Painting

26 Tamil

27 Music Percussion

28 Physical Education

29 Jyotish Falit

30 MPT

31 Hindu Studies

32 Nanoelectronics/ Material Science

33 Water Engg.

34 Nano Science

35 Sports Physiology

36 Vayakarn & Sabdabodha System

37 Disaster Studies

38 Sahitya Alankara Varga

39 Rabindra Sangit

40 Japanese

41 Plastic Arts

42 Vedanta Sarvdarshan etc.

43 Dairy Technology

44 Prayojanmoolak Hindi

45 Hispanic

46 Krishna Yajurveda

47 Urdu Journalism

48 Punjabi

49 Applied Arts

50 Indo- Tibetan

51 Pashto

52 Persian

53 Sahitya ( BHU)

54 Pottery & Ceramics

55 Chemical, Thermal & Polymer Engg.

56 Dharma Vijnan

57 Kashmiri

58 Phalita & Siddantha Jyotish

59 Rigveda

60 Samveda