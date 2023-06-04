CUET PG 2023: NTA reschedules exam for 60 courses; full list here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be rescheduling exams Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - PG 2023 for 60 courses to a different day and shift, the list which has been released by the testing body.
Candidates have been advised to follow the websites nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in for latest updates. It can be checked out mainly by candidates who have not received their hall tickets yet, the NTA has assured candidates that they can access their admit cards in subsequent phases.
"In case any candidate faces difficulty downloading the admit card for CUET PG 2023, he/she can contact on NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/ 011 69227700 or email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in," said an official notification by the NTA.
Hall passes for the candidates' exams slated for June 5 through June 8 have been made available by NTA. The computer-based test (CBT) modality has three shifts. The first shift will run from 8:30 to 10:30 AM, the second from noon to 2 PM, and the third from 3:30 to 5:30 PM.
CUET PG 2023: List of courses that have been rescheduled
1 English
2 Mathematics
3 B.Ed. Languages
4 Political Science
5 Zoology
6 Biochemistry
7 Public Health
8 Commerce
9 Life Science
10 Chemistry
11 Economics
12 Statistics
13 Medical Laboratory Technology
14 General
15 Kokborok
16 History
17 Yoga
18 Odia
19 Computer science & Information Tech.
20 French
21 B.Ed.
22 Dance
23 Civil Structural & Transport Engg.
24 Bengali
25 Painting
26 Tamil
27 Music Percussion
28 Physical Education
29 Jyotish Falit
30 MPT
31 Hindu Studies
32 Nanoelectronics/ Material Science
33 Water Engg.
34 Nano Science
35 Sports Physiology
36 Vayakarn & Sabdabodha System
37 Disaster Studies
38 Sahitya Alankara Varga
39 Rabindra Sangit
40 Japanese
41 Plastic Arts
42 Vedanta Sarvdarshan etc.
43 Dairy Technology
44 Prayojanmoolak Hindi
45 Hispanic
46 Krishna Yajurveda
47 Urdu Journalism
48 Punjabi
49 Applied Arts
50 Indo- Tibetan
51 Pashto
52 Persian
53 Sahitya ( BHU)
54 Pottery & Ceramics
55 Chemical, Thermal & Polymer Engg.
56 Dharma Vijnan
57 Kashmiri
58 Phalita & Siddantha Jyotish
59 Rigveda
60 Samveda
