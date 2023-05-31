CUET UG 2023: Day 4 records 73.33% attendance; UGC chairman confirms

CUET UG 2023 day 4 records 73.33% attendance | Representative image

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on May 29 shared figures from Day 4 of the CUET UG 2023. In a tweet, the UGC Chief mentioned that the total number of candidates registered for the exam was 1,49,900 and the overall attendance recorded was 73.33 per cent. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is currently holding the third phase of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 from May 29 to June 2.

The entrance exam is being conducted at 433 exam centres across 273 cities in the country. The CUET UG exams are being held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The CUET UG 2023 begins on May 21 will end on June 8.

CUET-UG 2023: So far, what happened since May 21, 2023? pic.twitter.com/HVktXuImcd — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) May 29, 2023

The first two phases (May 21 to May 24 and May 25 to May 28) of the entrance exam are over. The average attendance during the first two phases was 69.3 per cent. A total of 14,88,375 students were scheduled to appear for the exam during the first two phases.

The common university exam was held in 289 cities across India during the first phase at 291 centres and in 255 cities during the second phase at 350 centres.

NTA on May 29 released the Admit card for the CUET UG 2023 that is scheduled to take place from May 29 to June 2. It is conducted in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Odia, Punjabi, and Urdu.