CUET PG 2023 city Intimation slip to be out tomorrow at cuet.nta.nic.in; UGC chairman confirms

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the examination city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023.

Candidates who have registered for the CUET PG exams 2023 can download the city slips once it is released by the NTA on its official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar confirmed via a tweet, "CUET-PG 2023: NTA is working on releasing the city information slips on 31st May for CUET-PG starting on 5th June."

The CUET PG 2023 is scheduled to be held on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11,12.

The entrance exam will be conducted in two shifts – Shift I and Shift II.

Shift I will start from 10 AM to 12 Noon.

Shift II from 2:30 PM to 5 PM.

As per data released earlier by the UGC chairman, a total of 177 universities are participating in CUET PG this year. Out of which, 40 are state universities, 38 are central universities, 10 are government institutions and 89 are in the ‘others’ category (deemed and private varsities).

Steps to download CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip:

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the city intimation slip link.

A new page will open, key in your login details.

CUET PG city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.