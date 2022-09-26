CUET PG 2022: NTA declares results on cuet.nta.nic.in; here's how to download | Unsplash | Representational Image

The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 result has been declared today, September 26, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the scorecard on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) held the CUET PG 2022 from September 1 to September 12. More than 3.5 lakh students had appeared for the test from 500 cities in India, and 13 cities outside India. UGC has also asked universities to take the necessary steps and prepare for the admission process.

Here's how to download the CUET PG 2022 result:

Open the official website of CUET– cuet.nta.nic.in. Select the CUET result 2022 link on the homepage. Enter your roll number and date of birth and then click on submit. The CUET PG 2022 result will appear on the screen. Download and get a hard copy of the CUET scorecard for further reference.