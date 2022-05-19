CUET-PG 2022 In July, Application Process To Begin Today

In the last week of July, the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) will be held. The application procedure for CUET PG 2022 will begin on Thursday, May 19 at cuet.nta.nic.in. The application period for CUET PG 2022 will close on June 18, 2022, and the exam will be administered by computer-based testing (CBT).

For the academic year 2022-2023, NTA will hold a postgraduate entrance exam for 42 Central and participating universities. The UGC Chairman tweeted, "CUET will provide a single window opportunity for students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country."

In the meantime, more than 10.46 lakh candidates have applied for CUET-UG. The CUET UG application process will close on May 22; the deadline was previously set for May 6, but was extended.

The CUET test will be held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu by the National Testing Agency in 2022. The admission exam will be held in 547 Indian cities and 13 international cities.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 05:21 PM IST