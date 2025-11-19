RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 Released At rrbapply.gov.in; Check Details Here

Canva

RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025: The RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 has been made available by the Railway Recruitment Board. Candidates can get the city notification slip from the regional RRBs' official website in order to take the computer-based test for a variety of positions in Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix. The organisation open 32438 positions to be filled through this hiring campaign.

RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025: Important details

The computer-based exam will take place between November 27 and January 16, 2026. Four days before the exam date, admit card will be released. In order to download the admit card, candidates are advised to visit rrbapply.gov.in and get their application registration number using their login credentials.

RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025: Steps to download city slip

Candidates must have their registration number and password in order to download the exam city slip. Candidates can do the actions listed below:

Step 1: Go to the regional RRBs' official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click the RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 link.

Step 3: Candidates will need to input their login information on a new page.

Step 4: Your exam city slip will appear when you click submit.

Step 5: Examine and download the exam city slip.

Step 6: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025: Exam pattern

The exam will have a total of 100 questions.

General Science – 25 questions

Mathematics – 25 questions

General Intelligence & Reasoning – 30 questions

General Awareness & Current Affairs – 20 questions

Candidates can visit RRBs' official website for further information.